Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,556,000 after buying an additional 30,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,255 shares of company stock valued at $426,910. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.48 on Monday, hitting $156.27. 96,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,329. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

