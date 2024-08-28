Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.12. 42,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $282.96 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

