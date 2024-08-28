Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort to earn $4.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.74. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.25 and a 52-week high of $80.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.03 million. Analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, CEO John Farahi sold 2,000 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,310 shares in the company, valued at $35,721,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCRI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

