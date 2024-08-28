Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNST traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 3,832,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

