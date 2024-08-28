Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.17

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $152.87 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00041064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,134,163,816 coins and its circulating supply is 895,503,600 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.