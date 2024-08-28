MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $49.77

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.77, but opened at $48.32. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 5,171 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 37.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 596.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 185,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 587,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.