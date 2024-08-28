Morpheus.Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.80 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Morpheus.Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $235,356.30 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.40643761 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $170,663.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

