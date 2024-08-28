Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.92 ($0.05), with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.01 ($0.05).

Mothercare Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

