Motorola Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $13.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $433.66. The stock had a trading volume of 141,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $436.45. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

