MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,878 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,625,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 837.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 210,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 187,662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,109,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. 6,154,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.