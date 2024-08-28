Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.89. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.47 and a 1-year high of C$15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2195122 EPS for the current year.

MTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.33.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

