MWA Asset Management Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

MWA Asset Management reduced its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 1.4% of MWA Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MWA Asset Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Down 3.9 %

Seagate Technology stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.22.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at $61,148,074.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.