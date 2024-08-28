N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). 93,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 258,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.69 million, a PE ratio of -200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Joshua Alliance acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($263,747.86). 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

