N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 4.8%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). 1,136,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,071,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

N4 Pharma Company Profile

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

