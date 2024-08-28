Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Earnings Results

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.62. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

