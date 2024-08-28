Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

