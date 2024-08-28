National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.55

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.55 and last traded at $89.19, with a volume of 71274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.31.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 15.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8067 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

