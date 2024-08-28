National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Trading Up 4.7% Following Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$125.50 and last traded at C$125.47. Approximately 376,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,705,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$116.42.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported C$2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.11. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. In related news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Stories

