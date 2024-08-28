National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Up 6.9%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 3,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
National Energy Services Reunited Stock Up 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
