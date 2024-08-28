NavPoint Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 719,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 708,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

