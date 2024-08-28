NavPoint Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

NavPoint Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of IAUM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.