NavPoint Financial Inc. Sells 21,254 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

NavPoint Financial Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 95,378 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. 638,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.