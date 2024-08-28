nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of nCino from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

nCino stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. nCino has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock worth $212,222,237. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at $60,703,000. Long Path Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,590,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,529 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,805,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter valued at about $40,885,000. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in nCino during the second quarter worth about $38,663,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

