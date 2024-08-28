nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.76 million. nCino also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.15-$0.16 EPS.

nCino Trading Down 0.3 %

NCNO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,477. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded nCino from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,981,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $61,585,455.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,545,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,029,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.