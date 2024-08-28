nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Outperform Rating from Macquarie

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. 2,530,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. nCino has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.06 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 800,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $26,528,066.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,649,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,112,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,641,872 shares of company stock valued at $212,222,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of nCino by 29.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 145.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

