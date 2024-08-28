NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. NetApp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. 1,906,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,754. NetApp has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.67.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

