NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.67.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,754. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total value of $954,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,271.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

