Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Announces $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Performance

NTIP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,286. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.09.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and protection of intellectual property assets. The company owns 100 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio related to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies related to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

