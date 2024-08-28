New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.33 and last traded at $65.48. 82,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,782,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 782.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $231,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

