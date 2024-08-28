Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Newell Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

