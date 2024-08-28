Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Cut by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $169.21 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.89.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,707.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,934 shares of company stock worth $2,073,427 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

