NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $7.33. NextNav shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 341,926 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $692,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,367,273.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 134.05% and a negative net margin of 2,181.52%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NextNav by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 56.6% during the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.