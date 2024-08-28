Nexus Industrial REIT (NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 16th

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE NXR.UN traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.61. The stock has a market cap of C$590.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Nexus Industrial REIT

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In other Nexus Industrial REIT news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Insiders purchased 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $748,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXR.UN shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.78.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

