Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,219.90

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,219.90 ($16.09) and last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.17), with a volume of 35505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.69).

Nichols Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,090.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £420.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,285.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 69.70 ($0.92) dividend. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,078.43%.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

