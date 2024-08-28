NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading 0.4% Higher

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.65 and last traded at $84.62. Approximately 4,470,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 11,402,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.86 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

