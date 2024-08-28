Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading 2.1% Higher

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $26.91. Approximately 53,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 225,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

The stock has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

