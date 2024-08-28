Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 67,489,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 106,769,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,493,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,184 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 89.2% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,179,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 98.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 867,297 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,007,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.22.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

