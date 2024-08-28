Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

JWN stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,936,000 after purchasing an additional 579,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 137,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

