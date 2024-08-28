Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $24.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JWN. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Nordstrom Stock Down 2.4 %

JWN stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Nordstrom by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 118,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Nordstrom by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 42,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

