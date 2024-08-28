Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2024

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 371990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Northern Graphite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 137.14%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.