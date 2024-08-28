Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 371990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.53 million during the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 151.33% and a negative return on equity of 137.14%.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

