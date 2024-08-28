Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

NSTB stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

