Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 16th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of NPIFF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.09.
Northland Power Company Profile
