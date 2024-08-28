Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 16th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPIFF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 37,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.