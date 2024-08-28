Nutanix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,612 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the typical volume of 2,991 call options.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,143. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.69. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $73.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

