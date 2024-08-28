Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $168,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,300,968.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $159,180.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,039. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.