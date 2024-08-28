Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the July 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 350,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,734,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 21.90% of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:NCPB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. 1,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $25.80.
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.
