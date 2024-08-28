Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,300 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the July 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 632,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 251,382 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,261,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 218,221 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,458,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 67,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,937. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $8.89.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

