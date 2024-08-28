Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 26,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,346. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
