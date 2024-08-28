Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 26,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,346. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 433,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 501,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 228,966 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

