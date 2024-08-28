NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Shares Down 0.9%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 102,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

