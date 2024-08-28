NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Short Interest Update

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the July 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In other NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund news, COO Todd Sunderland purchased 956 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $38,201.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

NYSE NXG opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is -2,700.00%.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

