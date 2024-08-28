OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
OceanaGold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF remained flat at $2.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,874. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.
OceanaGold Company Profile
