OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF remained flat at $2.66 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,874. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold is a growing intermediate gold and copper producer committed to safely and responsibly maximizing the generation of Free Cash Flow from our operations and delivering strong returns for our shareholders. We have a portfolio of four operating mines: the Haile Gold Mine in the United States of America; Didipio Mine in the Philippines; and the Macraes and Waihi operations in New Zealand.

